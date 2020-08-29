Construction of mini stadium on full swing to boost sports activities in SKUAST, Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Construction of a mini stadium is on full swing to boost sports activities in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Shalimar in Srinagar.

This is the first initiative taken by the vice-chancellor of the university aimed to promote sports culture among the students of the campus because due to the hectic schedule, students, researchers, scholars, and scientists feel tired and face mental stress amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to ANI Professor Nazir Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor (VC), SKUAST Kashmir said that around 3,500 students study at the university.

"This is a good initiative as extra-curricular activities are very essential along with academics. Around 3,500 students study here. We are trying to indulge them in other activities too apart from studies solely to instill confidence in the students," said Ahmad.

"Amid the COVID-19 situation, everyone is so stressed, so we are trying to bring in other activities to relax the minds of the students," he added.

So, in order to make the atmosphere friendly for them, authorities of (SKUAST) took this initiative to promote the sports culture.

"The studies of professional students are more hectic as compared to that of academic degrees so we do not get much time to do anything else. As the mini-stadium is being constructed here, it is an opportunity for all of us. I think the youth of Kashmir would excel in the sports field," said Ahmar Bashir.

"The students here had only initiated and suggested the need for a stadium here, to the VC. We do not have a good playground here so this is a good initiative," he added.

Engineers have already completed the earth filling of the stadium and the rest of the construction work including plinth work of boundary wall, seating arrangements, fencing, and leveling of the ground are under process.

After the completion of mini-stadium, all sports including cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and many more will be started and students will enjoy playing it on a large scale.

"This is probably the best initiative taken so far in the interest of this region. Being a teacher I have noticed on a personal level that the students who are professionally sound they do have connectivity with the sports activities as well, be it directly or indirectly. This promotes their mental growth. According to me in today's time, if you do not have expertise in any sports activity, one cannot go forward," said Dr Muzamil Bhat, Scholar SKUAST.

The sports culture and friendly atmosphere will also help students to reduce their stress level and they will be able to enjoy their studies too. Presently due to the COVID-19 crisis, common students are not allowed to attend their classes and only research, scholars and scientists are allowed to perform their duties.

"We have undertaken the levelling work of the stadium and the walls are also being constructed here. Lights will also be installed here soon," said Shabir Ahmad, work supervisor. (ANI)

