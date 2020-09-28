Construction of new drainage system funded by World Bank underway in Sringar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has started work on a new drainage project in Srinagar funded by the World Bank to strengthen urban flood management infrastructure in various flood-prone areas of the city.

The project, which has been sanctioned Rs 134 crore, was assigned to the J-K ERA (Economic Reconstruction Agency) and is based on scientific inputs given by concerned stakeholders for the construction of a comprehensive stormwater drainage project.

According to Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer of the J-K ERA in Kashmir, the scheme was brought about to prevent flooding in low-lying areas of Srinagar.



"We have been facing a drainage problem for several years. In 2014, there were massive flood-like situations in low-lying areas of Srinagar and many people were badly affected. This advanced drainage system will prevent such problems from happening again," Rasheed said.

The project includes the construction of four large drainage schemes spread out across Srinagar over 80 kilometres.

Locals from the area expressed gratitude and relief at the construction of the project saying that many have faced problems during the rainy season due to the lack of a drainage system.

"Whenever it rains, the whole road gets covered with water as we do not have a drainage system and it used to become very difficult to move around. Rainwater would pool and enter peoples' houses. This is a great initiative by the government and people who live in the area are very grateful," Abdul Ahad Bhat, a local told ANI. (ANI)

