Construction of new govt degree college in J-K's Boniyar in full swing

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): The construction of a new degree college in the Boniyar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir is in full swing.

The foundation stone for this new college was laid by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last year.

Locals and students of the Uri sector in Baramulla district hailed the construction of a new degree college.

The absence of degree college in the Uri sector has forced a large number of students to discontinue their studies and those who wish to pursue their further education have to travel long distances to reach their respective educational institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Aquib Ahmad, a student, said that they don't have to travel to other places for education after the college is inaugurated.

"The construction has been started, and hope that the construction is done as soon as possible because Tehsil Boniyar is a far-flung area and there is a village near the international borders, so to take our degree we have to go to Baramulla or Uri and both the places are around 20-25 kilometres away from here. Travelling takes hours, if the college is constructed sooner, we don't have to travel to other places," Ahmad added.

Dr Tariq Hussain, Principal of Government Degree College Boniyar said the total cost of the construction of the college is about Rs 13.92 crore.

"Among the 52 newly establish colleges in state one of them is Government Degree College, Boniyar. The ongoing construction in the campus we are building two laboratory blocks at cost of Rs 21 lakhs and the cost is estimated around Rs 13.92 crore," he said.

"The LG laid the foundation stone in October 2020. The first phase of the construction will be completed within 15 months, the second phase will be started in 2023. We have enrolled around 230 students for the 1st year. We are offering Arts course," Hussain further said.

Mushtaq Mir, District President, BJP Baramulla said that students had to travel to Baramulla or Uri for further studies earlier.

"I am very grateful to LG for the Degree college in Boniyar, the college is a great development for the students of the area. The students had to travel to Baramulla or Uri for further studies, but the government took the notice that a college should be established here in Boniyar and I want our LG to inaugurate the college after completion," he said. (ANI)