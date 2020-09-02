Construction of power receiving station under Centre's scheme in full swing at J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Villagers of Srigufwara area in Anantnag district in south Kashmir are happy and expecting to get a better power supply soon as the construction work of 6.3 MVA power receiving station under the centrally sponsored scheme Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana" (DDUGJY) is in full swing.

The power development department (PDD) is constructing this receiving station at village Darigund in Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

While talking to ANI, Rameez Bhat, Site Engineer of the PDD said that the total project cost of this receiving station is about Rs 3 crores and it will be completed within the next two to three months.

"The power receiving station is being constructed under DDUGJY. The 6.3 MVA power receiving station is being built at a cost of Rs 3 crore. It will help to provide power supply to nearby villages. The work is going on for the last 3 months. The work will be completed in two to three months," Bhat said.



People living in Darigund, Srigufwara, Hugam and other adjoining villages were facing many problems of electricity during winters and people living in these villages were complaining of less voltage. Villagers are hopeful that after the completion of this project all these problems will be solved with the construction of the new receiving station. Local villagers appreciated this step taken by the UT administration under a centrally sponsored scheme.

Adil Ganie, a local resident said, "We were facing power problems during winter. We were in need of such power receiving station. The initiative to construct has been taken by the government to provide power to us. We hope we will start getting power supply from winter."

Another local resident, Adil Ahmad said, "It will benefit us. We were facing the problem of electricity cut during winters. It will help the students in their studies during the night. We are thankful to the government for constructing a power station."

Notably, the Central government has launched the scheme "Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana" (DDUGJY) for rural electrification some years back. After Jammu and Kashmir became Union Territory, the pace of development has increased as a number of developmental works are going on in different fields. (ANI)

