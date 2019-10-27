Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to start by December 6: Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has said that the verdict in Ayodhya land dispute will be in favour of Ram Janmabhoomi and that the construction of Ram Temple will start by December 6 this year.

"I think the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case will come in favour of Ram Temple within the next 15-20 days and the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start by December 6," he told reporters here on Saturday.

Sakshi Maharaj also announced that a large group of Muslims will be accompanying him on his upcoming visit to Ayodhya. "Several Muslim people have reached there to volunteer while a large group of Muslims are also scheduled to visit Ayodhya with me soon," he said.

BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, thanked the Supreme Court for hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis and said that it has been "hanging in the balance for over 150 years now".

"I would like to thank the Supreme Court for hearing both the sides in the matter within 40 days and I would also like to thank the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards. Shia Waqf Board had argued that the entire land should be given for the construction of the temple. Later, Sunni Waqf board had also retracted their submissions in the matter," he added.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had on October 16 reserved its order in the Ayodhya land dispute case after hearing both the sides in the matter.

The court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging the September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

