Construction of Ram Temple will lead to unity, harmony in country: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the people on the occasion of the 'historic' Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the construction of Ram Temple will lead to unity and harmony in the country.

In his message on Facebook, he said that Lord Ram is the eternal symbol of India's cultural consciousness. He said there is a deep faith and belief in Lord Ram across the country.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the construction of the temple will be achieved with the support of people of all religions and classes. The construction of Ram Temple will lead to unity and harmony in our country," he said.

The Speaker said that the citizens of the country had been eagerly waiting for the auspicious day for a long time and the initiation of construction of the Ram temple is spreading divine energy and aura across the nation. (ANI)