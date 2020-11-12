Construction of SIFCO's organic food processing units underway in Rangpo

East Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], November 11 (ANI): The construction of two integrated food processing units, which are being set up under IFFCO's organic joint venture, Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd (SIFCO), has started at Rangpo, Sikkim.

The construction work had started with a traditional Bhumi Pujan, which was held at the construction site in Rangpo. LB Dass, Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Agriculture Minister, Sikkim, Lok Nath Sharma and Manish Gupta, Managing Director, Sikkim IFFCO Organics and other senior officials were present at the occasion along with the officials of IFFCO, State of Sikkim and Sikkim IFFCO Organics Limited.

The construction work, which is being carried out at a total construction cost of around Rs 50 crores, will be completed in 2021 and production will begin shortly afterwards.



Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had laid the foundation stones for these plants last year, in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The plants, once operational, will not only give a boost to organic farming in Sikkim but also to the other northeastern states. It will also help in doubling farmers' income, as produce will be directly procured from them, keeping in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is noteworthy that Sikkim is already recognised as a 100 per cent organic state, the joint venture will be initially processing ginger, turmeric, large cardamom and buckwheat, which are the major produce of the state and also have huge export potential.

SIFCO will market the produce to various markets in the county and across the world, for which it has already signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). While the first one is with Blossoms Biodynamics, USA for utilising their marketing and distribution in the North American markets, the other is with Centar Dr Rudolfa Steinera, Croatia for marketing its products in Croatia and the European Union. (ANI)

