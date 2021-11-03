Construction, upgradation of Vailoo-Donipawa road in J-K's Anantnag progressing at full pace

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The construction and up-gradation work of the existing 28-kilometre road stretch from Vailoo to Donipawa on National Highway-244 in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir is going on at full pace.

The foundation stone for this construction work was laid virtually by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on September 28 during his Kashmir visit.

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is constructing this stretch of roads at the cost of Rs 158.15 Crores of rupees and out of 28 kilometres, there will be 19.6 kilometres of four-lane roads and 8.3 kilometres of two-lane roads and about 15 minor bridges.

Presently, 10 per cent of work has been done and it will be fully completed by September 22.



This stretch of road comes with plenty of benefits. It will enhance tourism and business-related activities as major tourist resorts like Kokernag, Dakusm and Sinthan top mountain pass fall on this road. It will also improve the overall quality of life of the masses of the region.



Once this road is completed, it will be further linked with the Kishtwar district of Jammu division in the coming years and the people of Kashmir valley can get another route to travel from Srinagar to Jammu. This Road connectivity will help in the socio-economic growth and development of the region. These new projects will boost road connectivity in J&K and will also open up new livelihood opportunities for the people.

Local residents of the area appreciated this step taken by the Central government as it will boost the road connectivity in the region and will also provide employment to scores of youths.



"This will lead to an increase in employment. The work should go on fast since winters are coming. If it is not completed, we will face difficulties in winters in our movement. We are thankful to the centre," said a local resident while talking to ANI.

"This national highway has solved a lot of our difficulties. Earlier it used to take three hours to travel Anantnag. We are thankful to the centre and we urge them to complete this project soon. Earlier we could not get vehicles to transport fruits and walnuts. But we are getting vehicles now since the route is better now. This will also open the route for whole year since it used to be closed during winters," added another local resident.



Dr Piyush Singla, the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag said to ANI, "This road is from Vailoo to Donipawa. There are tourist places like Kokernag and Dakusm, which are beautiful and improving their connectivity is important. With this road, economic activities will increase. A detailed inspection of the work was done recently and the work is going on speedily." (ANI)

