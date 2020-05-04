Construction work on govt project resumes in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Construction work on a government project in the district has resumed amid COVID-19 lockdown while maintaining social distancing norms.

In Gorakhpur, the road construction project work from Jaswal intersection to Jungle Kauriya has resumed.

Rakesh Singh, the site official from Ambey Traders, said the work on government project has resumed here and workers are being provided with masks and sanitisers.

"Work has started. We are maintaining social distancing and providing masks and sanitisers to the workers. The site has been properly sanitised and screening of labourers is being done. We want to start the work with full speed now. Gradually, things will be back on track," he said.

Meanwhile, labourers expressed happiness on the resuming of work as they would get their wages on time. Some of them said they had faced difficulties due to closure of work as the government aid was not reaching villages.

"We are not facing any problem now as we have resumed work. The employer is giving us our wages and we are able to look after our families. The government was providing facilities, however, such services were not reaching our villages," a labourer said.

"We are happy that we have started to work again. We had no money for ration and vegetables. We are taking all necessary precautions required to fight against COVID-19," another worker said. (ANI)

