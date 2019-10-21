Visuals from the construction workers' protest in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna on Monday. Photo/ANI
Construction workers hold petition drive in Andhra's Krishna district

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:45 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A large number of construction workers, led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), on Monday held a massive petition drive at the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Krishna's Ibrahimpatnam town demanding compensation in the wake of loss of work caused due to sand shortage.
"Around 2.5 lakh workers are jobless in Krishna district. They are incurring expenses and suffering from the lack of income," said CITU district secretary M Mahesh.
He also demanded free medical facilities and financial aid for the workers.
The construction workers are demanding a compensation of Rs 10,000 per month per employee. Their further demands include reopening of the sand quarries and providing work to the protesting workers.
Owing to lack of sand, the protestors have been jobless for over two months. (ANI)

