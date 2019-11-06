Representative Image
Consumer Affairs secretary chairs meeting, several Indian missions requested to facilitate supply of onions

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) through an inter-ministerial committee has advised the Union Government to act as a facilitator for onion imports to ease the process and ensure a quick and healthy supply from other countries.
The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of Consumer Affairs, Avinash K Srivastava.
The representatives of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare including the Horticulture Commissioner, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar, Representative of Delhi Government, a representative from APMC Azadpur and senior officials of the Department of Consumer Affairs attended the meeting.
Certain key decisions taken during the meeting include-- Indian missions in Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran will be requested to facilitate the supply of Onions to India. This is expected to facilitate immediate import of 80 containers and diversion of 100 containers in high seas to India.
NAFED has been directed to supply the maximum possible quantities of onion to Delhi Government and Mother Dairy or Safal for retailing.
A team led by Additional MD, NAFED will be heading to Nashik to take stock of the situation there and facilitate the movement of supplies from Maharashtra to consuming regions including Delhi and adjoining regions.
In another development, Two Inter-Ministerial teams will depart for Karnataka and Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday respectively to take stock of their onion supplies and encourage the supplies to consuming regions including Delhi-NCR.
DoCA has further advised Delhi Government to accompany the Inter-Ministerial team of officials going to Karnataka and Rajasthan. They have also been advised to hold a meeting with traders and encourage them to pick up available supplies in the region. They may also discourage traders from profiteering and speculative pricing.
According to the officials, supply disruptions have mainly occurred due to rain and two cyclones. It is expected to improve in the coming days. (ANI)

