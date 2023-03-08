Consuming Bhaang, creating nuisance not the culture of Holi: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Holi, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev appealed to people not to consume 'bhaang', and to celebrate the festival with togetherness and brotherhood.

Baba Ramdev celebrated the festival at the Namami Gange Ghat by playing the Holi with flowers.

Talking to the media, he said, "Those who create a ruckus by getting intoxicated, I would like to appeal to them to celebrate the festival of Holi with peace and harmony and wish each other with colours full of love."

The Yoga Guru said that consuming 'bhaang' on Holi and then creating mischief by applying chemical colours is not the tradition of Holi.

"Flowers are blooming all around in nature. Similarly, the colours of nature came in our lives too. Holi is not a festival of any kind of pollution and intoxication. People of all religions should celebrate the Holi festival together and maintain brotherhood among themselves," Ramdev Baba said.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the citizens of the country on occasion.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police deployed drone cameras to monitor Old Delhi's Jama Masjid and tightened security on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan.

Elaborate security arrangements were made near Jama Masjid in the national capital as both festivals were celebrated together. Shab-e-Barat and Holika Dahan are celebrated with great fanfare across India. (ANI)

