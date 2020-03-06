Consumption of fish, fishery products safe: Department of Fisheries on coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Friday stated that consumption of fish and fishery products is safe amid coronavirus scare, adding that it is keeping vigil on the situation.

"It has come to the notice of this Department that messages are spreading through the social, print and electronic media stating that consumption of fish and fishery products may spread coronavirus infection to the human being. This kind of messages have created panic amongst the fish farmers, fishing industries and consumers. Because of this misleading information, the sale of fish and fishery products may suffer and fish farmers depending on fish farming and related industries may face loss of livelihood," read a statement from Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries.

"In addition to fish farmers who are directly involved in the fish farming, numerous allied industries are also involved indirectly with the fisheries sector. Hence, any kind of panic related to fish and fishery products consumption will adversely impact livelihoods of people. The consumers will also be deprived of availability of affordable source of protein and other essential nutrients," Mehra added.

The official further informed that the department is continuously keeping vigil on the coronavirus situation in the world and in the country. "So far, it has been noticed that the predominant route of transmission of coronavirus appears to be human interaction. The virus is transmitted through human to human as per World Animal Health Organisation (OIE), though 2019-nCov might have animal source. Fisheries have not found to be involved in transmission of coronavirus to human so far in any report globally," Mehra stated.

"Similar viral outbreaks of coronavirus in the past or corona associated common cold had no involvement of fishery or fishery products world over. Thus, the consumption of fish and fishery products is safe. General hygiene, however, needs to be followed," he added, while requesting all the states and Union Territories to make the people aware in this regard.

The health ministry confirmed today that there are 31 positive cases in the country of the deadly virus.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has recently announced a universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

