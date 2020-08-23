Contact minimisation at core of SOPs for resumption of media production: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Contact minimisation is at the core of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the resumption of media production in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

"Contact Minimisation is at the core of the SOPs; only those in front of the camera are permitted to work without a mask; everyone else involved in the shooting must wear a mask at all times and everyone must maintain social distance," the Union Minister said.

The SOPs ensure adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and contain measures including proper sanitisation, crowd management and provision for protective equipment.

The Union Minister said "the SOPs follow international norms. This will help give a fillip to the industry which has been affected due to coronavirus for close to 6 months now and people will welcome this move by the Ministry."

"A designated supervisor shall be nominated from among the cast and the crew. (S)he shall keep a record of the zone of red/orange/green) where the workplace exists," he added.

As per the guidelines, travel-related SOPs issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Railways, state governments, etc. shall be adhered to strictly.

There shall be designated entry and exit points for all shoot locations and other workplaces.

All sensitive equipment, while keeping in consideration the delicate nature and technical feasibility, shall be sanitised, to the extent possible, before and after the shoot.

Moreover, communication and training on precautions related to COVID-19 shall be conducted with the cast, crew, and all other staff, the Ministry said. (ANI)

