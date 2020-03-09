Contact tracing underway in Kerala after six COVID-19 cases confirmed in state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The contact tracing of persons in Kerala who may have come in touch with those found positive for COVID-19 is being done aggressively to contain the spread of the diease as six people, including one from Ernakulam and five from Pathanamthitta, found to be diagnosed with deadly virus.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the contact tracing is progressing with health officials tracking down 150 people who were in contact with those infected with COVID-19. She said more contacts have to be traced and those who returned from Italy did not report to Health authorities or in airport despite repeated requests put out by the health department.

A 3-year-old boy, who had travelled to Italy with his parents and returned to Kerala , and tested positive, is being monitored and is under treatment at the Ernakulam Medical college. Five cases were reported from Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Sunday and now the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state has risen to six. Three cases from Kerala reported in January have been discharged.

Of the 150 people traced, 58 people are direct contacts. The test results of those with symptoms of the virus are awaited. The health department has asked all passengers who boarded Venice to Doha flight QR 126 on February 28 and Doha to Kochi flight QR 514 on February 29 to report to health authorities immediately.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta district administration has declared three days holiday for all educational institutions in the district. The state class 10 exams will be held as per schedule.

The total number of persons affected by COVID-19 in India stands at 43 now. The deadly coronavirus has caused deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)