Container carrying medicines catches fire in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, no casualties reported

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): A container loaded with medicines, syrups and hand sanitizers, being carried in a truck caught fire here at Shamshabad.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"There was a container which came from Bangalore to Haryana with a load of medicines, syrups and hand sanitizers, mostly liquids. There was internal fire and the medicines caught the fire and there was no blast. This incident took place at 7.30 am, " said Y. Prakash Reddy, Inspector, Shamshabad Police Station while speaking to ANI over the phone on Sunday.

"No casualty or injury reported in the incident. The driver got alerted immediately and stopped the vehicle aside," he added. (ANI)

