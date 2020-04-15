Containing Covid-19: Cops' uniforms to be washed separately in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): To curb the transmission of COVID-19, police in Prayagraj has made arrangements for its personnel, who are serving the country amid this pandemic, to get their uniforms washed at Reserve Police Lines here.

The separate, demarcated area has automatic washing machines fitted with a proper drainage system.

"We have made arrangements for the uniforms to be washed at this shop which has five automatic machines. A facility to iron the uniforms is also available here," said Prem Prakash, the ADG of Prayagraj.



The country has been put under lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Police personnel, healthcare professionals and essential service providers are the frontline warriors in India's fight against Coronavirus, and go out in the field to ensure the safety and security of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday. And the 21-day lockdown which was slated to end yesterday was extended till May 3.(ANI)

