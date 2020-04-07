Containment zone in Haryana's Jandwala village after one tests positive for COVID-19

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Jandwala village of Fatehabad has been sealed and turned into a containment zone after a 26-year-old man, who is the resident of the village, tested positive for coronavirus. The man got infected after he came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

As soon as the COVID-19 case was detected, the Department of Health and police came into action and additional security was deployed at the village and it was turned into a containment zone.

A sanitisation drive will be initiated from April 7 onwards in the village in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The Jandwala village was also visited by Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar. The SP said that the village has been sealed and people have been advised not to leave their homes.

Manish Bansal Civil Surgeon Fatehabad stated that a total of 10 samples of people who came in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat attendees were sent to the Rohtak medical college for testing. "Out of the 10 samples, nine people reported negative, while only one was confirmed positive for the virus," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3981 active cases of coronavirus in the country so far. Till now, 325 people have either been cured or discharged, while 114 deaths have taken place across the country (ANI)

