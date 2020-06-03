Containment zones in Delhi down to 158

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 158, according to the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Out of the total 216 containment zones, 58 have been de-contained.

According to the latest update, there are 7 containment zones in Central Delhi district, 6 in East, 10 in New Delhi, 29 in North, 4 in North-East, 14 in North-West, 8 in Shahdara, 16 in South, 17 in South-East, 29 in South-West and 18 in West district of the national capital.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 22,132 coronavirus cases in Delhi including 9,243 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

