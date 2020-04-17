Containment zones in Delhi now 60

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The number of containment zones in the national capital on Thursday rose to 60.

The new containment zones include street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave, Shaheen Bagh and Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara.

Home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency is allowed in these zones.

Delhi has reported a total of 62 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1640 in the national capital.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

