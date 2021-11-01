Contempt petition against BJP's Kirit Somaiya for statement against NGO, founder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): A contempt petition was filed by Earth NGO and its founder on Saturday against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya at Mumbai's Sewree Metropolitan Magistrate Court for allegedly making a defamatory statement against them.

"Kirit Somaiya was released on bail in last hearing and right after that he continued to make defamatory statements against Kalme and housing Minister Jitendra Awhad right outside the courtroom which is the contempt of this court's order," Pravin Kalme, the petitioner of the founder of Earth NGO said in his petition.

Kalme will also move for the cancellation of Kirit Somaiya's bail in the defamation case.

According to the petition, the application was filed on October 30 and the next hearing is scheduled for November 25.

The BJP leader was granted bail by the court on October 5 in the same defamatory case. "The Magistrate Court granted conditional bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. Bail can be cancelled in case of violations of the conditions," Advocate Adnan who was representing Pravin Kalme told reporters after the Court hearing. (ANI)