Continuity of double engine govt needed for Goa's development, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Goa needs the continuity of double engine government for the development of the state.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa" programme, PM Modi also remembered former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's efforts to take Goa on the path of progress.

"Swayampurna Goa is the first stage of vision for the next 25 years. All the people should come together for this. To achieve this, Goa needs continuity of double engine government. It needs clear policies like the current one. It needs a stable government like the current one and enthusiastic leadership like the one present in Goa. With the blessings of the whole state we will fulfil the goal of Swayampurna Goa," said PM Modi.

He also lauded the current Chief Minister and his team for driving the project of Goa's growth forward.

"Today Goa is moving ahead with renewed confidence. The double engine government is working with energy and determination for the growth of the state. The result of this new team spirit of Team Goa is the resolve of Swayampurna Goa," PM Modi emphasized.

The Prime Minister said the infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and our fishermen.

He added that Goa's fund for modernization of rural infrastructure has been increased 5 fold this year as compared to earlier.

PM Modi further said that incentives are being given at every level from various ministries for the modernization of fishermen's boats.

"The fishermen in Goa are getting a lot of help under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana also," he added.

The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)