Contraband drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized in, one arrested

Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam police have seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle in Kamrup district.

Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler identified as Rong Benjamin who is a resident of Manipur's Senapati district.

According to police, based on intelligence input, a police team of Kamrup district on Friday launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Septy area near Rangia and recovered 67 packets of heroin from the vehicle.





Ashif Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

"We launched the operation based on intelligence input. We received information that a white colour bolero vehicle is carrying drugs and we immediately informed our SP sir. We intercepted the vehicle at Septy area and recovered 67 packets of suspected heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore. Our investigation is on," the police official said. (ANI)

