Contraband goods worth Rs 74 lakhs seized in Tripura

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): The security forces seized a total of 493 Kilograms of various contraband goods worth Rs 74 lakhs in a joint operation in the West Tripura district of Tripura, Assam Rifles said on Saturday.



The joint operation was carried out by Assam Rifles along with Director Revenue Intelligence and Customs Department. Contraband is commonly defined as goods prohibited by law from being imported or exported.

"A joint operation by Assam Rifles along with Director Revenue Intelligence and Customs Department in Tripura yielded 493 Kilograms of various contraband goods, the worth of which, is around Rs 74 lakhs. The goods were seized in Simna in West Tripura district," Assam Rifles said in a tweet. (ANI)

