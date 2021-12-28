Contraband worth Rs 3 crore seized, three held in Tripura's North District

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): North Tripura District police on Monday seized contraband items valued at more than Rs 3 crore in two separate raids conducted at Churaibari and Panisahar in the state.

The raids were launched based on a tip-off received by the police, said North Tripura District SP Bhanupada Chakraborty.

According to Chakraborty, the police had conducted a raid on two separate locations from which three persons and contraband items with an estimated market value of more than Rs 3 crores were seized. The recovery of the contraband items in Tripura-Assam borders once again pinpointed the unabated rise of smuggling nexus in the region.



"Separate police teams raided two spots at Churaibari and Panisagar area of North district. In the first raid in Churaibari which shares the border with Assam, police seized 25,000 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl from a heavily loaded Assam bound lorry. We have also arrested a person identified as Sabaaj Ali (24). After preliminary investigation it is known that he is a resident of Gaya, Bihar", Chakraborty said.

On the other hand, acting on tip-off police at Panisagar district intercepted a vehicle and seized 4,655 bottles of the same cough syrup and a total of 31,824 tablets.

"We have also arrested two persons identified as Askib Ahmed and Amir Ahmed. We have seized 4,655 bottles of cough syrup and more than 31,000 tablets from the possession of the sibling duo. The total seizure would be more than around Rs 30 crores including two vehicles. And, a total of three persons were arrested. We have registered specific cases under NDPS Act", SP Chakraborty added. (ANI)

