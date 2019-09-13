Contract signed for radar modernisation of naval ships

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): A contract was signed on Thursday for modernisation of radar and missile systems of Delhi Class of Indian Navy Ships here between Defence Ministry and JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation.

A Defence Ministry release said the contract was signed for modernisation of "Air Defence Complex Kashmir and Radar Fregat MAE" on P-15 (Delhi Class) of ships.

The modernisation of Radar and Missile systems would substantially enhance the Air Defence capability of the P-15 ships.

"As part of the scope of work under modernisation, major overhaul and refurbishment of subsystems would be undertaken in India. In addition, manufacturing of critical hardware would also be undertaken in partnership with the Indian industry," the release said. (ANI)