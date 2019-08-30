Contractor dies after Bihar Engineer sets him on fire

Gopalganj (Bihar)[India], Aug 30 (ANI): A contractor in Gopalganj died after he was allegedly set on fire by a Chief Engineer with Bihar Water Resources Department.

The deceased, Ramashankar Singh was referred to a city hospital for further treatment but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The contractor, Ramashankar Singh had gone to the residence of the Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department Murlidhar Singh to collect pending payments after the construction of some buildings.

"Ramashankar Singh had gone to the Chief Engineer's house to collect some pending payments related to the construction of a building where the incident occurred, he was later referred to a city hospital for treatment," said Circle officer Vijay Kumar Singh who was stationed in the area.

The son of the deceased, Rana Pratap Singh has alleged that the Chief Engineer was demanding Rs 15 lakh bribe for releasing the payment to the contractor, which was pending for months.

"An argument ensued and they tried to set my father on fire", Rana Pratap Singh added.

Police have not made any arrests so far and further investigation is underway. (ANI)