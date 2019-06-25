Protesting Nursing officers outside Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's house on June 25 (Photo/ANI)
Contractual nursing officers protest outside Health Minister's residence in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:04 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25(ANI): After being terminated from their jobs, contractual nursing officers of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday sat on a protest outside the residence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Contractual nursing officers from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Lady Hardinge and Kalawati Hospital also joined the protest outside Health Minister's residence.
Nursing officers alleged that hospital administration had served them termination notices stating that permanent staff will be hired in their place.
"The number of permanent staff to be hired is 1278, while there are more than 3000 vacancies in the hospital. There are adequate vacancies for us," said a protesting officer.
Those who were protesting said they are now over the age limit and will not be able to appear for exams to other government jobs.
"I got an All India rank of 74 and was still hired on a contractual basis. Now, these people are saying that they will terminate us. I am over-age for any government job now. All these protesting nursing officers are 35-40 years of age. Now we can't fight any competition," said Dinesh Mehta a nursing officer of Safdarjung Hospital.
Police force was deployed outside Harsh Vardhan's residence ahead of the protest but still, five of the protesting nursing officers managed to enter his residence.
"We went inside hiding from the security to meet the Health Minister. Sir, asked us to talk to his assistant who will further fix an appointment. However, we don't feel anything of this sort is going to happen," said Sunita, a contractual nursing officer at Safdarjung hospital.
Contractual nursing officers have said that they will continue the protest until they are assured they will be re-appointed. (ANI)

