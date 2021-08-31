Contradicting Rahul Gandhi's statement, Punjab CM says Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp "nice"

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): Contradicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement slamming the Centre for the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed it "nice" and said that he is "unware" of "what has been removed" after renovation.

Speaking to reporters here today, Singh said, "I don't know what has been removed. To me, it looks very nice."

Terming the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial by Centre as an "insult to martyrs", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier on Tuesday said that he is against the "indecent cruelty".

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP had said he is a "martyr's son" and will not "tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost".

"Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty," tweeted the Congress leader.

He also shared a clipping of a media report with his tweet, that claimed that there was a social media outrage over the renovation of the monument.

The remark of the Congress leader came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing on Saturday evening.



Further addressing the reporters, the Punjab Chief Minister while referring to the seizure of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found inside a tiffin box in Amritsar in the first week of August, expressed shock at the frequency in which weapons are being delivered in the state in the last 1.5 years.



"We don't know the objective behind it (tiffin box bomb recovered by police which was delivered allegedly through a drone). It wasn't focused on farmers' protest. But the frequency in which weapons are being delivered in last 1.5 yrs, I've never seen this in my life," said the Punjab CM.

His remarks came after an IED was found inside a tiffin box in Daleke village of Amritsar on August 8.

"We made some recoveries from Daleke village of Amritsar. Five hand grenades, 100 rounds of 9mm pistol and a tiffin box were recovered from a suspicious bag reported earlier in the day," said Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab.

"We had received a report from sarpanch of a village about the movement of a drone followed by a sound of something falling. We conducted a search operation in a couple of villages including Daleke and it was suspected that the drone had returned back to its source after delivering its consignment," added Gupta.

He had also informed that the police later received some inputs about a suspicious bag found in Daleke and found seven foamed packages inside the bag upon investigation. (ANI)