'Contribution to nation': Actor-turned-nurse Shikha Malhotra counsels COVID-19 patients without pay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Shikha Malhotra, actor and a degree holder in nursing, has been counselling COVID-19 patients at Mumbai's BMC Hospital for over past three months to help the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

Inspired by her mother, who is a nurse by profession, Malhotra pursued nursing from Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. She has been working in Mumbai's hospital since March 27 in the COVID-19 isolation wards.

"Initially, I was working only in one isolation ward as a nurse but looking at my enthusiasm and work, the hospital is shifting me to the counselling department. Now, I meet COVID-19 patients admitted to the isolation wards," told Malhotra to ANI.

On being asked about her decision of working as a nurse, Malhotra said, "I have been working here without taking any salary from over past three months as it is my contribution to the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. I have completed 105 days on July 9."

Recalling the days when Shikha was paralysed, she said, "When I was 12-year-old, I was paralysed. I know how it feels to be in such a state. This is the reason why I have joined the frontline working force and helping the patients here in Mumbai."

The actor was last featured in Sanjay Mishra directed 'Kaanchli Life in a Slough', which was released on February 7, 2020.

Earlier, she has appeared in 'Fan' starring Shahrukh Khan and 'Running Shaadi' with Tapsee Pannu in lead.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

