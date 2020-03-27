Control room set up for UP residents stranded in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): A 24X7 control room has been established at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi for the residents of the State facing difficulties in the national capital due the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, people can contact the UP Bhawan Control Room at 011-26110151, 26110155, and 9313434088.

People can also call 112 or send details at 7570000100 to inform about those stranded on roads.

As the lockdown has put paid employment opportunities for daily wage workers, several of them are forced to head to their hometowns on foot as borders are sealed and interstate transport halted.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed 17 lives and infected over 700 people as on Friday. (ANI)

