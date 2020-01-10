Controversy over CAA motivated, ill-informed: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that much of the controversy surrounding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is motivated and ill-informed.

"A lot of controversies is being sought to be raised on the CAA. Many controversies are motivated and ill-informed. The CAA does not take away the citizenship of any Indian including Muslims. It does not apply to any Indian at all including Muslims. The CAA only says very clearly that all those minorities in three countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh) who have suffered because of their faith, shall be given citizenship of India," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Stressing that this is not being done for the first time, he said, "You have seen on TV, Dr Manmohan Singh as the leader of opposition in Vajpayee government was asking the Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani -- please give citizenship to Hindu victimised minorities of Bangladesh."

The Union Minister said that the campaign against CAA is not only unfair but amounts to rank discrimination of the victimised.

Answering questions later, he said that Narendra Modi government was open to criticism. (ANI)

