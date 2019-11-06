Convene meet of Insurance companies to expedite farmers' claims: Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to convene a meeting of insurance companies to expedite the settlement of claims by farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar sent a representation to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta with the instructions.

The Governor's instructions came after leaders of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met and presented him a memorandum demanding immediate relief to the affected farmers. (ANI)

