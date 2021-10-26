Conversion of knowledge into wealth is future, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Conversion of knowledge into wealth is future, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday at the launch of knowledge App and platform 'CUNSULT'.

Speaking on the occasion, he also laid emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, science technology, research and skill for knowledge transformation.

Reiterating the power of knowledge, he said knowledge is changing the world. "Cooperation, coordination and communication is very important in administration and business organisations," he added.



The Minister also stressed on the importance of human relationships and said that no one is perfect and one should take advise, consult and learn from experiences of others.

As per an official statement, CUNSULT app is the first such global facility by which people who need information, advice, counsel, guidance can contact and call up experts in multiple sectors on-the-go. Each expert also gets a unique, exclusive page reflecting their contributions by way of articles and video-blogs - this serves as their intellectual legacy and helps to promote interest in them. CUNSULT uses the framework of context and convergence to instantly connect knowledge seekers and knowledge givers

CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Secretary I&B Apurva Chandra, and Former Secretary Raghav Chandra were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

