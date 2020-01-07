Convicts' execution will instill fear of law in people who commit such crimes: Nirbhaya's father

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Shortly after a Delhi court issued death warrant to four convicts in the Nirbhaya case on Tuesday, the victim's father said that the order will instill fear in people who commit such crimes.

"I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22. This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22,

The convicts-- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The court said that convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days.

Lawyers of the convicts had also informed the court that they are in the process of filing a curative plea.

The court gave the order while hearing the plea of parents of Nirbhaya who were seeking death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility. He was released after three years. (ANI)