Convicts' lawyer raised doubts over constitution by saying execution won't happen: Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Asha Devi, mother of the December 2012 gang-rape and murder victim, on Saturday said that the lawyer of the convicts has raised doubts over the tenets of the constitution by challenging her that the execution of convicts will not happen.

"I am not sad that the execution was delayed. But because the lawyer of the convict challenged me that he will not let the execution happen. I don't have a personal conflict with the lawyer AP Singh. But he pointed a finger at me and challenged that he will not let the hanging happen," Devi said.

"He did not only challenge me. He has challenged the system and the women of the entire country. He has raised a finger at the constitution," she added.

Nirbhaya's mother, however, exuded faith in the law and constitution of the country and said that she was confident of the convicts being executed for the heinous crime they had committed.

"The execution has been stayed for now. I don't know when the execution will take place but I am certain that it will. The convicts will certainly be hanged," Devi said.

This comes after a Delhi court on Friday stayed, till further order the execution of four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- in the gang-rape and murder of a paramedic student on December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in Delhi. (ANI)

