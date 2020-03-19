Convicts will be hanged tomorrow: Nirbhaya's Mother

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): After the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, where he claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime on Thursday, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, on said that the four convicts will be hanged on March 20.

"The courts gave them so many opportunities that they have now got the habit of bringing something ahead of the hanging date in order to get it postponed. Now, even our courts are aware of their tactics," Devi told ANI.

She added: "Tomorrow, they will be hanged. Nirbhaya and all the girls in India would get justice. They don't have any pleas left in order to postpone the hanging date."

The four convicts in the 2012 case--Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma--are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)