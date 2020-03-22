Cooking, gardening, 'quality time' with kids: Here's how people observed 'Janta Curfew'

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): From cooking and gardening to playing with children and spending time with their pets, people from across the country gave full support to the 'Janta Curfew' called on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With hashtag "JantaCurfew" trending on Twitter, locals posted photographs and videos about how they observed the 14-hour long self-curfew that began on 7 am today.

A user, named Vandana Kumar, shared a video of her neighbourhood in Mumbai and wrote, "#jantacurfew Can u believe it , this is Mumbai and for the 1st time we cld hear only the call of the nature ...The birds chirping ...all kinds..The koyal, the crow, the pigeon, the sparrow...How soothing."

Another user by the name Krishna tweeted, "Feels like Sunday of 90s when Mahabharat used to come on DD1. #JantaCurfew"

Interestingly, the 'Janta Curfew' even gave time to some to test their skills at cooking, gardening and painting among other activities.

Noah, a Twitter user, tweeted, "Breakfast scenes #JantaCurfew"

Another user, named Amit Kumar, tweeted, "Staying at home and doing some wonderful task #JantaCurfew."

Using the "#JantaCurfew" hashtag, a person, named Pralhad Walkade wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, my sister Aarya - She is missing school but she also enjoying staying at home, making colorful drawings.. Thank you PM.. #BreakTheChain #JantaCurfew"

Taking to Twitter, one people even shared "before and after image" of his neighbourhood to showcase how people are observing the 'Janta Curfew'.

"Our main market. We strongly support government, doctors and security forces. We will be there for you. @narendramodi #JantaCurfew," the user wrote.

A user, named Shannu Kaw, tweeted, "#JantaCurfew This is Marathahalli bridge right now! Thank You Bangaloreans! For responding to PM @narendramodi call. (If u are not from Bangalore, you won't appreciate what a miracle this is)"

Abdul Halim Khan, another Twitter user, urged people to feed animals. "Feed animals in lockdown #Jantacurfew," he wrote.

Another person, named Shamsheer Alam hailed the government and wrote, "Good move by Government, and well supported by all Indians, this is the strength of India, whenever nation needs people come up front for the nation, A big thanks to all Janta for making the safety step against #Coronavirus #JantaCurfew"

One user even advised the government to extend the 'Janta Curfew'.

"#jantacurfew Let's run #extendjantacurfew for full week or more. People are mentally ready, time is precious and ripe. We will just finish this evil in one go," the person tweeted.

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has also extended support to the 'Janta Curfew' with a sand art.

"A humble request to all, Let's all come together and follow #JantaCurfew as a responsible citizen. My sand art with message #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightCorona #Covid19," he tweeted.

The nation is observing 'Janta Curfew' today after the Prime Minister on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

