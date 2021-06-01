Coolest May in Delhi since 2008

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi experienced the coolest month of May since 2008, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday attributing the cause to western disturbance and cyclone.



Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD and head of regional weather forecasting Centre told ANI, "This is the coolest May since 2008. There are two main reasons for this. Both Western disturbance and cyclones affected the weather in Delhi-NCR"

"Cyclone Tauktae's remnant came to Delhi causing all-time record heavy rainfall of 119.4 mm on May. Due to this, we have cloudy skies for around five days and cold winds which reduced the temperature," he said.

"The second cyclone did not cause rainfalls in Delhi but changed the nature of winds which also affected our temperature. In May, five western disturbances caused rainfall for around 4 days in Northwest India that had an impact on our weather," he added. (ANI)

