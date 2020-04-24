Cooperate with Anganwadi workers, do not visit mosques during Ramzan amid lockdown: appeals Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday appealed to people to cooperate with Anganwadi workers doing door-to-door screening, and requested them not to visit any mosque during Ramzan amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Owaisi said, "We should all cooperate with our lifesavers who are doctors, nurses, police and ASHA workers. We should follow social distancing and cooperate with the employees who are coming for screening in GHMC areas, as most of the cases are from that place. Now that the Ramadan season is going to start, I request you all not to pray in mosques. Nobody should come out after 7 pm as it is curfew time."

"We are doing this to protect, support and encourage the ASHA workers and Anganwadi employees who are going to each house for screening. I request everyone to cooperate with the Anganwadi employees who come to your home for screening, respect them and welcome them in a proper way. We can kick out the coronavirus when we cooperate with the Government," he said.

Owaisi said, "In the entire Hyderabad parliament constituency, Nampally assembly segment, Borakpur, Moulali, Shakepet, Erragada municipal ward, 178 PPE kits are being disturbed by MIM party. We are also giving 2640 mini kits, altogether it is 2881."

"We all together should stop it, and we are together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease. This is a critical situation for poor people. KCR and KTR accepted my request to give access to the Annapurna centres. There are 55 Annapurna centres put up in Hyderabad where food will be served till 6:00 pm," he added. (ANI)

