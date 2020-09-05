Cooperation, competition among states will collectively drive nation faster towards $5 trillion economy by 2025: Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that cooperation among states on one hand and competition on the other will collectively drive the nation faster towards a five trillion dollars economy by 2025.



"The Business Reform Action Plan of States is a reflection of confidence our states have that they can do better in attracting businesses and work for the prosperity of the people. The rankings reflect the effort that different states are doing towards bettering their systems and processes," he said during the release event.

The State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via video conference today.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh retains the number one position. Uttar Pradesh stands at the second position, replacing Telangana, which slipped to third place from the second in 2018.

"India has made significant progress in the last five years under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving our own Ease of Doing Business Rankings worldwide," said Goyal.

(ANI)

