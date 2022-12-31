Cooperative sector gives impetus to Karnataka's economy: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): Highlighting the potential of the cooperative sector, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the capacity of the cooperative sector must be optimised in order to push development in the state.

Speaking at a conference of beneficiaries of Cooperation in which Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah participated here on Friday, Bommai said, "Mankind is standing on cooperation. SS Patil built the first cooperative in society in the State and started the cooperation movement. Since then this sector has grown as a big field."

Bommai said the cooperation field has been doing well in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. "This field has grown especially in milk production and agriculture. There are several milestones in the history of Karnataka's cooperation field. In this regard, Apex bank, DCC Bank, Cooperative bank and KMF are the best models," the Chief Minister said.



He said the cooperation field can regulate the rural economy. "Cooperatives are giving impetus to economic activity in rural India and also boosting the country's economy," he said.

CM Bommai said the cooperation sector can be made more meaningful through economic, social, and academic activities.

He said maintaining confidence and efficiency is very important in the field of cooperation. (ANI)

