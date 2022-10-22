COP 27 is rightfully christened COP of Implementation: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that COP 27 is rightfully christened the "COP of Implementation."

Participating in the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) titled 'Preparations for COP 27 on Climate Change - Expectations and Challenges,' he appreciated COP 27 and said that it was rightfully christened the COP of Implementation, a press release from the Ministry said.

Yadav spoke up in support of the Egyptian Presidency for COP27, as an LMDC friend and partner nation.

"The widening gap between the pledges made at COP26 by the developed countries and the actions taken in response was more than evident to the World at large," he said.

The Union Minister encouraged the LMDC colleagues to step forward at COP27, to support the Egyptian Presidency, and to prepare a plan of action in respect of adaptation and loss and damage, the two issues at the centre of all developing nations' attention.

The Union Minister highlighted the challenges arising out of climate change being faced in the year gone by and also pointed out that the unmistakable imprint of global warming can be seen in the numerous extreme weather events and natural disasters in several regions of all continents.

He reiterated the urgency of climate action in the participating countries.



Bhupendra Yadav expressed his disappointment about the developed countries having turned back to enhanced use of fossil fuel, and urged that the cumulative emissions of every country or carbon budget partaken, must be within their fair and equitable share.

He also expressed regret on the ever-unfulfilled goal of mobilization of USD 100 billion per year.

"The developed countries must be asked to show the roadmap to achieving this. On the matter of climate finance. The definition of climate finance must be determined," he further said.

"Work Programme on Enhanced Ambition in Mitigation and Implementation, cannot be allowed to change the goals of the Paris Agreement. Instead, under the Work Programme best practices, new technologies and new modes of collaboration for technology transfer and capacity building may be discussed," he added.

He referred to the implementation mechanisms under the Paris Agreement such as the global stocktake, the second periodic review, the provision of updating Parties' nationally determined contributions and the submission of Parties' long-term low emissions development strategies, which must be allowed to play their due role.

"These are important agenda, with a futuristic perspective and must be dealt with in a balanced way, based in Equity and CBDR-RC, and these founding principles of climate change need to be elaborated more clearly, in the decisions of COP 27," he said.

The LiFE Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2022. The Prime Minister was joined by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres at the launch.

The Ministerial meeting was hosted by the Plurinational State of Bolivia ahead of the upcoming 27th Climate Change Conference of Parties, to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to November 18, 2022. A joint-ministerial statement was endorsed by the LMDC Ministers during the meeting. LMDC comprises around 18 developing countries from Asia and other regions. (ANI)

