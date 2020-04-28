Cop attacked while enforcing lockdown in Mumbai, 2 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): One policeman from Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar police station was hospitalised after he was attacked while enforcing lockdown in Govandi area.

The incident took place in Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Sunday when a police team was trying to disperse a mob, who had gathered on a road, defying the lockdown restrictions, Mumbai Police said in a press statement.

"Police were appealing to the people in Govandi to not to gather on road. Around 50 people including some women started raising slogans against the police. A policeman was attacked with an iron rod and he has been hospitalised," the statement said.

Two persons have been arrested and search for the remaining accused is underway. Security has been increased in the area after the incident, police added. (ANI)