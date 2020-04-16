Cop, murder accused injured during scuffle with police in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): A murder case accused and a cop were injured here on Thursday after the former attacked the policemen with a sharp weapon and a police officer fired at him in self-defence.

A team of police led by Konanakunte Dharmendra and PSI Madhu of Subramanyapura Police Station had gone to arrest the accused. In the process, the accused attacked Madhu with a sharp weapon and police inspector Dharmendra shot the accused in his right leg after firing warning shots.

The PSI and the accused were later shifted to a nearby hospital. Both are reported to be out of danger. (ANI)

