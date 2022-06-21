Cop subdues machete-wielding attacker, earns pat from seniors

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 21 (ANI): Timely and sensible action of a policeman in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram has earned him appreciation and honour from the Director-General of Kerala Police.

In a video making rounds on the Internet, a man was seen attacking a police officer with a machete. The incident was captured on a nearby placed CCTV camera.

"I caught him and seized the weapon (machete) and brought it to the station. He has been remanded. I have seven stitches on my hand and no serious injuries... DGP appreciated me for my timely action," Sub-Inspector (SI) Arun Kumar told ANI.

Thiruvananthapuram: Video of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar tackling an attack from a man carrying a machete goes viral



Says, "On June 12, an accused stopped my vehicle & tried to attack me with a machete without any provocation, while I was on patrol duty." pic.twitter.com/pkizhvUc2L — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

The sub inspector said he was on patrol duty on June 12 when the accused stopped the cop's vehicle and attempted to attack him with a machete without any provocation

Meanwhile, the reason behind the man's action and his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Arun Kumar joined the service as the city police officer in the year 2007 and passed the examination for Sub-Inspector (SI) in 2019 after 12 years of service.

He took the charge as a sub-inspector at the Alappuzha Nooranad police station in November 2021 after completing his practical training at Agali, Chengannur and Pudukkad.

Nooranadu SI Arun Kumar was honored by the state police chief Anil Kant with a certificate of commendation. Kumar was also presented with a trophy by the Kerala Police.

Headquarters ADGP Manoj Abraham and other senior police officials were present at the function held at the police headquarters. (ANI)