Cop suspended, arrested for beating Dalit man in Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A police inspection has been suspended and arrested for allegedly beating a Dalit person in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to the police, Kasibugga police station circle inspector has been suspended for beating a Dalit person in the district.

Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police, Amit Bardar said, "Kasibugga police station circle inspector Venugopal Rao attacked a person of Dalit community. For which, the person also came to report the incident."

"We have inquired about the matter and it was revealed that Venugopal Rao has beaten the Dalit person," Bardar said.

The circle inspector has been suspended, arrested and a case has been filed under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, he added. (ANI)

