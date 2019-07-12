Cops booked for youth's custodial death in Uttarakhand

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Five cops have been booked for the alleged custodial death of a youth in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Friday.

The case has been registered against five cops, including a sub-inspector, under Sections 302 (murder) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A youth committed suicide inside a police outpost. Since it happened in police outpost, we are considering it as custodial death. We have taken action as per the guidelines of the Human Rights Commission. Some cops have been suspended," informed Ashok Kumar, the Director General of Police- Law and Order.

On Thursday, locals staged a protest in the Sitarganj area of the district, alleging that the youth died in a lock-up here.

The family of the deceased youth had alleged police excesses and demanded the cops be booked for murder.

The deceased was arrested on Wednesday on charges of theft and was brought to a police outpost in Sitarganj. He was put in the lock-up where the cops claimed he committed suicide. (ANI)

