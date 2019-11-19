JNU Students' Union addressing a press conference at University campus in New Delhi on Tuesday. photo/ANI
JNU Students' Union addressing a press conference at University campus in New Delhi on Tuesday. photo/ANI

Cops manhandled, groped women students: JNUSU president

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that women students were not only "manhandled" by male police personnel in Monday's protest but were even "groped".
"We take out a peaceful march. Vice-Chancellor is continuously spreading a false narrative that JNU students do not want to study... Near Ber Sarai, CRPF started beating us. Female students were treated badly by police," Ghosh told reporters here.
"I was manhandled by male police officials. They dragged me and put me on the bus. Several female students were also manhandled by police in the same way. They (female protesters) were not only physically restrained but were literally groped," she added.
Ghosh also alleged that cops resorted to lathi-charge and manhandled students during the march to Parliament House on Monday.
However, Delhi Police had earlier denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by some students during the protest.
"The Delhi Police staff acted with restraint all along and, despite continued defiance by some groups of students, methods of persuasion were resorted to, and there was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathi-charge at any stage of the protest," a police statement said.
The JNUSU president said that the students protest will continue until their demands including the complete rollback of hostel fee hike are not fulfilled.
"We will call off our strike when a direction will be given from MHRD to Vice-Chancellor and immediately rollback. If Vice-Chancellor is not ready then the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the Committee should immediately come out with a statement that till any further notice this draft is taken back," Ghosh said.
"It should be done either by JNU administration or MHRD. MHRD can't give excuses that Vice-Chancellor is not listening to them. Then Vice-Chancellor must resign. The protest will continue until a full rollback," she added.
The students are on protest after a closed-door Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) meeting in which the JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.
Ghosh also said that the students have also submitted a memorandum of their demands to the Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education Basu.
Speaking on students demands, she said: "Today is the 23rd day of our protest. The meeting of IHA on October 28 was called illegally and JNUSU was not invited. We are demanding complete rollback of draft hostel manual. A fresh meeting should be called and JNUSU should be part of that meeting to discuss the new manual."
"Our previous manual had reservations for SC, ST and PWD students which the new draft doesn't have. We will not agree to a 10 per cent increment of hostel fees every year. The payment of contractual workers being added in JNU mess bill. We will not accept this," she added.
Ghosh also alleged that students are being targeted for taking part in the protest.
"Students are being targeted. The administration is sending them notices. MHRD must immediately take back notices," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:37 IST

SC hears pleas against Article 370, information blockade in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a batch of petitions concerning the situation in Jammu and Kashmir which arose after the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:36 IST

Kerala: HC makes helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders, pillions

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders and pillions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:33 IST

Anti-trafficking units for protection of women, children to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the Central Government has now resolved and financially supported the setting up of anti-trafficking units in all districts of the country in order to protect women and children in every district across India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:31 IST

Almost all Naga underground groups engaged with GoI in peace...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that there has been considerable progress in the Naga peace talks and almost all Naga underground groups are engaged with the Government of India (GoI) in the peace process.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:30 IST

J-K: Police apprehends drug peddler from Kolkata, recover...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Anantnag Police on Tuesday apprehended a drug peddler from Kolkata, West Bengal and recovered 'charas' from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:08 IST

UP: 4 arrested with six live cartridges in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Kanpur police apprehended four people and recovered six cartridges from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:08 IST

BJP MP demands NIA office in Jharkhand to tackle cybercrime in region

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) establish an office in Godda, Jharkhand, to tackle the cybercrime in the area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:06 IST

Walayar rape case: Police detain KSU members demanding CBI enquiry

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Police on Tuesday detained members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) who are demanding a CBI enquiry into the 2017 Walayar rape case among other demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:59 IST

PMC Bank depositors protest after Bombay HC refuses to quash...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Hundreds of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank account holders protested outside the Bombay High Court here on Tuesday after it refused to interfere into an RBI order restricting the limit of money withdrawal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:56 IST

IT Act empowers Centre of lawful interception of messages: MHA

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs, while replying to a question in Lok Sabha on tapping of WhatsApp calls and messages, said that Sections of Information Technology Act and Indian Telegraph Act empowers the government of lawful interception of messages.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:48 IST

ISRO Chief K Sivan, NSA Ajit Doval arrive at the second day of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:42 IST

For pollution, climate change, Congress pitches for committee

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress party on Tuesday slammed the central government for air pollution issue and recommended that there should be a committee to look into pollution and climate change.

Read More
iocl