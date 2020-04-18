Cops, prisoners clash in West Bengal amid coronavirus scare

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): A clash broke out between police and prisoners at Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home on Saturday allegedly for not being able to get bail amid COVID-19 lockdown.

"They pelted stones on prison guards and locked entry gate. Police are on the spot," said Ashim Acharya, Chief Discipline Officer.

This comes as the nation-wide lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Several jails in India have been releasing prisoners on bail to discongest the complexes and prevent the spread of highly contagious virus. (ANI)

